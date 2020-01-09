Kyle Rudolph teams up with Vikings fan up to help charity after signed gloves wind up on eBay
The story has a happy ending, as the person who bought them reached out to Rudolph to return the gloves
After the Minnesota Vikings underdog overtime win against the New Orleans Saints, someone in the locker room asked Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph for his gloves to auction them off for charity. Rudolph handed over the gloves he was wearing while he caught the game-winning touchdown pass to put the Vikings up 26-20 and end OT, and even signed them, but the gloves ended up in a much different place.
The person who asked for the gloves at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, who he did not recognize as a local Vikings reporter, instead put the gloves up for sale on eBay rather than giving them to charity. They were sold for $375.50.
After the story hit social media, the fan who bought the gloves reached out to Rudolph to make right of the whole situation. Thanks to Twitter, they were able to have an exchange about the entire thing.
Jason King, a Vikings fan, told Rudolph that he wanted to give the gloves back to the charity of No. 82's choosing.
The divisional round-bound tight end thanked the fan and chose to use the gloves to benefit University of Minnesota Masonic Children's Hospital. Rudolph has worked closely with the hospital in the past and in lieu of this incident is using the story to encourage people to give to this cause.
Many have reached out to the hospital after hearing this story to see how they can help. The hospital said they were "overwhelmed" by the generosity following the story hitting Twitter.
Rudolph was thankful this fan was willing to give back the signed gloves and said he would make sure to send him some gloves from this weekend's game against the San Francisco 49ers.
The TE said, "Hey Jason, really cool of you to do this! @UMNChildrens will greatly appreciate it and I will make sure to get you my pair from this weekends game!"
King wanted to make sure this unfortunate situation around and thanked Rudolph for his generosity and wrote, "Thanks Kyle hopefully I can help turn this into a good situation and help raise some money for the children's hospital."
The No. 6 seed Vikings look to pull off another shocking road playoff win when they face the No. 1 seed Niners on Saturday at Levi's Stadium.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ingram's status unknown for Saturday
Mark Andrews was also listed on the injury report as questionable for the Ravens
-
Two names emerge for Eagles' coordinator
The Eagles dismissed both OC Mike Groh and receivers coach Carson Walch on Thursday
-
Report: Wentz would have been cleared
Wentz was knocked out of Sunday's playoff loss to the Seahawks with a concussion, but he reportedly...
-
Falcons' Mularkey retires from coaching
Mularkey's coaching highlights include Assistant Coach and Offensive Coordinator of the Year...
-
Thielen questionable for Saturday
Both of the Vikings' top two wideouts are dealing with issues ahead of their matchup with the...
-
Eagles part ways with OC, WR coach
Groh and Walch were not retained by the Eagles after Doug Pederson said they would be back
-
Seahawks outlast injury-riddled Eagles
The Wilson to Metcalf connection was too much for an injury-riddled Philadelphia team to overcome
-
Vikings shock Saints in New Orleans
Cousins came up big on the first drive of overtime to pull off the upset and send the Vikings...
-
Broncos vs. Raiders live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Broncos vs. Raiders football game