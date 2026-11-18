In the long-running anime One Piece, there's an incident at the World Government headquarters, Marineford, known as "The War of the Best." The strongest pirates in the world of One Piece fought the strongest Marines the World Government had to offer, and it ultimately became the most important arc in the One Piece world, shaping the direction of the story that's still being told today.

In the NFL, it feels like we have a game every year that is similar to War of the Best -- two titans facing off against each other, where the outcome will shape the next wave of the NFL on both sides of the ball:

Kyle Shanahan vs. the Legion of Boom in 2016.

Sean McVay vs. Vic Fangio, then Bill Belichick, in that year's Super Bowl.

Andy Reid vs. Lou Anarumo in the second half of the 2022 AFC Championship.

Sean McVay vs. Mike Macdonald last season.

This year, the new NFL meta will be defined Sunday night in Mexico City, where the San Francisco 49ers and Shanahan will face the Minnesota Vikings and defensive coordinator Brian Flores in one of the most anticipated matchups of the year. Both the Niners' offense and Vikings' defense are resetting what their respective sides can and should do, and seeing which side blinks first could be a blueprint for how offenses and defenses attack each other in the near future.

If we recall a story I wrote earlier this season, NFL teams are blitzing at an astronomical rate. Over ten weeks, defenses league-wide have a 32.3% blitz rate, the second-highest since 2010 and one of only four seasons with a blitz rate over 30% (2011, 2013, and 2010). The number jumps even higher when teams go under center to an astounding 50.5%, the highest since 2010 and the only season TruMedia has recorded in that time period with a blitz rate over 50% against under-center offenses. When these defenses blitz, they have a 54.9% defensive success rate overall, and that number drops to 50.1% when offenses are under center.

At the forefront of this are Flores and the Minnesota Vikings, who are redefining what it means to be aggressive. The Vikings currently sit with an absurd 72.6% blitz rate, by far the highest for any team through 10 weeks since 2010. In fact, you have to go all the way back to the 2006 Miami Dolphins to find a team that went higher than that (what was Nick Saban cooking in 2006?). The way that Minnesota can dictate the flow of not only a play, but the entire game through their pressure looks that completely stymie opposing offenses.

The Vikings are essentially playing rock-paper-scissors on every play, daring you to throw anything other than rock. One way they can dictate the flow is by forcing teams to leave extra pass protectors in to help against pressure looks.

Flores striking fear into opponents

Imagine you're Packers quarterback Jordan Love. You come to the line of scrimmage, and this is what you see:

The alarm bells are ringing. This is the most obvious Cover 0 all-out blitz look, eight guys up at the line of scrimmage. The common answer for the Packers and Love has been to keep the RB and TE in the protection, calling it max protection. This is the Packers throwing rock, hoping to catch the Vikings in a Cover 0 look and hit them for an explosive.

Sike!

The Vikings actually spin everyone out of this except the four defensive linemen and run Cover 3, frazzling Jordan Love before he ends up throwing it 10 yards short of the first-down marker on third down. The Vikings got the Packers to throw rock, then they throw paper.

This ability to force offenses to keep seven people in to protect the QB is unprecedented at the NFL level. According to Sumer Sports, the 2026 Vikings are facing dropbacks where all five eligible receivers are out to catch a pass on 35.7% of their dropbacks, the lowest in the NFL by a significant margin. They're the only team in the NFL below 50% in that metric, with the New York Giants in second place…at 58.5%! Flores and the defense force offenses to play a completely different sport when they play Minnesota, using pressure to dictate the terms of the passing game. They force you to waste backs and tight ends in pass protection, then force you to play with a hand behind your back.

If you want to get four out in the passing concept, good luck, because that doesn't work either.

Shanahan's five-out counter-punch

You're probably wondering, "Yes, the Vikings defense is amazing, but what does that have to do with the 49ers and how this will decide the state of NFL schematics?" The answer lies in the protection plans. The Vikings see the lowest amount of five-out in the passing concept in the NFL. Well, guess which team leads the NFL in percentage of dropbacks with all five eligible receivers out in the passing concept? That's right, Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers.

I'd describe the Niners' offense as "malleable." They can use multiple players in multiple ways, keeping their best players on the field while putting linebackers in a blender. They do that by getting all five guys out in the passing concept. If we include chip blocks, the Niners get all five eligibles out at an 80.1% clip, the highest in the NFL (not including chips, that number drops to 60.8%, second in the NFL behind the Pittsburgh Steelers). Against pressure looks where linebackers are mugged, or showing that they're blitzing, the 49ers like to get everyone into the concept and spread teams out. The Niners (and Bengals as well) are zagging when everyone else is zigging, spreading out and getting five eligibles into the concept against the blitz.

With simulated pressures, there's always a law of equivalent exchange: for every guy you add, a guy has to drop. For most defenses to stay structurally intact while showing these pressures in two-high shells, someone has to drop from the defensive line. Shanahan knows this, and knows he has the personnel to live in five-out looks (we'll get to that later). If we're going to the rock, paper, scissors comparison again, the Niners are choosing to throw paper instead of rock, because if they can find the weakest point in the pressure, they'll hammer it.

This 3rd down against the Cowboys is a great example. Dallas lines up in a pressure look that has seven at the line of scrimmage. The Niners see this and have five guys as eligible route runners. Instead of checking into max protection, they stay with what they have, giving RB Christian McCaffrey a choice route on the backside. Cowboys spin out and drop into Cover 2, but CMC has already found the hole, and Brock Purdy finds him to move the chains.

This touchdown for McCaffrey against the Raiders is another way that the 49ers can undress the pressure looks by getting five receivers out into the concept. San Francisco motions FB Kyle Juszczyk into the backfield, then bumps him out right before the snap. The Raiders' secondary bumps with him, then sends the blitz while dropping the 2 DTs. However, LB Quay Walker hesitates just a little bit on his blitz, giving McCaffrey enough time to get wide open.

The reason the 49ers can live this way is not only because of Kyle Shanahan, but because of the personnel on the field. LT Trent Williams is a mute button at left tackle. Having him on the field lets the rest of the line slide the other way and leave Williams on an island. Having McCaffrey also helps in a big way: a guy who can run the offense as well as anyone and run choice routes against zone coverage. But this all comes together because of Brock Purdy and his ability to create out of structure. If the Niners go to five-man protection, and there's someone hot off the edge, Purdy is trusted to make them miss and extend the play. That's why he became the starter in the first place: he can go off schedule and keep plays alive. Like this play against the Dolphins, where Miami sends an overload to the defense's left and drops the EDGE to the numbers side. The Niners' OL squeezes to the right, leaving the left EDGE unblocked. Purdy spins out and makes the first Dolphin miss, buying time to make this throw to WR Mike Evans.

The history behind Shanahan-Flores

These two coordinators have squared off before as members of the Vikings and Niners with Purdy under center, but I'm almost tempted to throw both games out. In their 2023 game, LT Trent Williams didn't play and it was before players like LBs Blake Cashman and Eric Wilson were added to the Vikings' roster. The 2024 tilt is more accurate, but even then it feels like watching two completely different teams. The Vikings weren't leaning nearly as much into their blitzing (the 2024 Vikings only had a 42% blitz rate, still a league high then but a far cry from where we are right now). Conversely, the Niners' offense feels more mature now than it was in 2024, with Purdy playing at a much higher level (plus, McCaffrey didn't play). It's a testament to how much both coordinators have grown and how their respective teams have grown with them, to become the Charizard version they both are today.

This battle between the two most prominent minds in the sport feels like it's going to set the trends for what teams will look like in the future. Already this season, we've seen teams lean more into seven- and eight-man fronts at the line of scrimmage, trying to force offenses to condense their formations and limit receiving options. The best offenses, however, have decided to spread out and get all five eligibles into the passing skeleton, forcing defenses to show their hand and find eligible playmakers in space.

Two of the most prominent minds at the forefront of this push-and-pull will go to battle in Mexico City. What happens during the game could shape how teams approach offensive and defensive design.