The San Francisco 49ers might have a quarterback issue. During the 49ers' Week 8 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, Jimmy Garoppolo went down with an ankle injury that caused him to leave the game. He had passed for just 84 yards and an interception before being replaced by Nick Mullens, who played much better than San Francisco's regular starter and actually got the 49ers to within striking distance before they ultimately fell, 37-27.

With Garoppolo sidelined, Mullens hasn't been very impressive over the past two weeks, as the 49ers have been outscored 61-30. You would think general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan would want to rethink their quarterback situation this offseason, but that is apparently not something they are considering.

On Tuesday, Shanahan was asked how he viewed Garoppolo's future beyond this season, and Shanahan said that nothing has changed.

"I expect Jimmy to be our starter next year," Shanahan said, via David Lombardi of The Athletic. "I mean, I expect him to come and play with us this year. We have six games left. We are not out of the playoffs yet. I've been on a team that was 3-6 going into a bye week that ended up winning their division. I think we have guys on this team capable of finishing this the right way. We've gotta do it one game at a time and I hope Jimmy can come back and be a part of that but to think that we've made any decisions on anybody going into the future isn't the case. Jimmy has won a lot of games for us this year. It's a lot harder to win games when he's not here. Just hoping we can get him back."

With two years remaining on his contract, the 49ers can save $24.1 million in salary cap space by moving on from Garoppolo after the season, so the franchise has a decision to make. Just last week, Lynch addressed his quarterback situation without giving much away -- but he did say some of the same things Shanahan echoed on Tuesday.

"I think the elephant in the room, everyone wants to know about Jimmy," Lynch said on 104.5 FM KNBR Friday. "We're a better football team when he's out there. We win a lot of games when he's out there, we've struggled to win without him. People can try and pick his game apart.

"I do believe a lot of this year, Jimmy probably hasn't played up to his standard. I think a lot of that, he's been somewhat compromised with his health since he had that high ankle in the New York Jets game. Think about prior to the ankle injury in that game, I believe he was 12 of 14, he was our player of the game. We have a lot of belief in Jimmy."

After a career year in which Garoppolo led the 49ers to a 13-3 record and Super Bowl appearance, he has thrown for just 1,096 yards, seven touchdowns and five interceptions in six games so far this year. It's possible Shanahan wants to get Garoppolo back as quickly as possible so he can make an actual decision about what the 49ers will do this offseason.