Kyle Shanahan on Marquise Goodwin's performance hours after tragedy: 'It says a lot'

On Sunday morning, 49ers receiver Marquise Goodwin and his wife, Morgan, suffered a tragedy when they lost their baby boy. On Sunday afternoon, just hours later, Goodwin caught an 83-yard touchdown and helped spring another long touchdown during the 49ers' first win of the season over the Giants.

A day later, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan praised Goodwin for how he responded in the aftermath of the tragedy.

"For a guy to go through that, to have those emotions, to go the whole night before not sleeping very much and then to come out there and have some very pivotal plays in that game and make a huge difference, it says a lot about the guy," Shanahan said, via ESPN. "And regardless of whether he played good or bad, the fact that he was out there and tried his hardest and tried to help us was the most important [thing]."

According to Shanahan, Goodwin was "adamant" that he play in the game.

"I know Marquise was hurting bad, real bad, and he will for a while and I know his wife will, too," Shanahan said. "I don't know how sure he was right away. I think he was up alone throughout the night and then he got here. ... By the time I was able to talk to Marquise he was hurting but he was adamant he wanted to play, and that's something as a coach you respect. You don't want someone just to tell that to you because that's what you want to hear as a coach. You want someone to tell it to you because they mean it. And you could tell 'Quise meant it."

He added that the team was "very grateful" for his decision.

"He was struggling with it for obvious reasons and he decided to play, which we were very grateful for," Shanahan said. "And I think he did a hell of a job for his wife yesterday, being there for her and helped out his family from that aspect and also helped out his family here, too."

Without Goodwin, the 49ers might not have won. He caught this 83-yard touchdown:

C.J. going DEEP to @flashg88dwin for the TD! 83 yards to the 🏡 #NYGvsSF pic.twitter.com/snZKzSwVJB — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) November 12, 2017

"It was very, very emotional watching him out there," Morgan told People.com. "Seeing him score the touchdown and watching him get emotional after the game. I was crying. It was an amazing moment, but it was also a very sad moment."

Just before entering the end zone, Goodwin blew a kiss to the sky above. After he scored, he sank to his knees and put his head on the turf.

Goodwin sinks to his knees after scoring. USATSI

Later in the second quarter, he made a key block on this 47-yard touchdown:

Garrett Celek gets a big block from @flashg88dwin then takes it from there. 47-yards to the end zone! #NYGvsSF pic.twitter.com/MHNwTkCmts — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) November 12, 2017

It wasn't until after the game that Goodwin revealed that he had lost his son, Marquise Jr., earlier that day.

"We will try again," Morgan told People.com.