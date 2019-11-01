Kyle Shanahan reveals George Kittle was battling more than a knee injury in 49ers win
Kittle left the 49ers in in the fourth quarter with a knee injury, but also had a ankle and groin injury
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle was in obvious pain throughout the team's 28-25 win over the Arizona Cardinals, battling a nagging knee injury that caused him to leave the game in the fourth quarter. Kittle suffered the knee injury on the 49ers first offensive play when Cardinals defensive end Chandler Jones hit the knee on a running play. Kittle did go to the medical tent, but played through the pain after he returned on the 49ers next possession.
Immediately after the win, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan revealed Kittle was playing through more then a knee injury. He still had six catches for 79 yards, including an impressive 30-yard touchdown to close the first quarter. At the beginning of his press conference, Shanhan opened up Kittle was playing through a knee and ankle injury, which is in addition to the groin injury that has limited him over the past few weeks.
"I know once something happens, you try to push through it as much as you can," Kittle said, via Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area. "But there comes a point if I feel like I'm a liability to the team, and I'm not the best man for the job, I definitely have to (leave the game)."
Kittle did not play the majority of the fourth quarter, leaving Jimmy Garoppolo without his top pass-catching target in the critical moments of the game. Ross Dwelley stepped up for the 49ers with the biggest play of the night as the second-year tight end caught an 11-yard pass on a third and 8 that sealed the win and allowed the 49ers to run out the clock.
"I tried to give my team everything I could, and in the fourth quarter, I really couldn't go any more," Kittle said. "I'm happy to have a guy like Ross Dwelley in there stepping up."
The severity of Kittle's injury is unknown, but he has 11 days to rest up before the 49ers take on the Seattle Seahawks on "Monday Night Football." Kittle has played though pain throughout the season, which is good news for the 49ers.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Panthers vs. Titans odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Panthers vs. Titans game 10,000 times.
-
Alex Collins suspended three games
Collins, the former Ravens running back, was charged with possession of marijuana in March
-
Nagy showed Bears powerpoint on WS
The Bears head coach is trying anything to keep his team motivated
-
Patriots at Ravens: Matchups, prediction
How will the Patriots defense handle its toughest test so far against Lamar Jackson and the...
-
Belichick's son taking defensive reins
The younger Belichick has been on the Patriots' staff since the 2012 season
-
Packers vs. Chargers odds, expert picks
R.J. White has his finger on the pulse of Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.
-
49ers defeat Cardinals: Key takeaways
We're bringing you our biggest takeaways of the 49ers' big win over Arizona
-
NFL Trade Deadline: Rumors, updates
Rumors and analysis from Tuesday's NFL trade deadline