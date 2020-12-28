Rookie wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk's season is over. San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Monday that Aiyuk suffered a high ankle sprain and will not play in the team's Week 17 game against the Seattle Seahawks.

It's unclear whether or not Aiyuk suffered the injury during the team's surprising 20-12 upset victory over the Arizona Cardinals last Saturday. He was on the field for 93 percent of the team's offensive snaps, but he caught only one pass on just two targets after going five consecutive games with at least five catches and at least 73 receiving yards while mixing in four touchdowns.

Aiyuk missed the team's season opener and also sat out a game after being deemed a high-risk close contact of fellow wideout Kendrick Bourne, but he was extremely productive when on the field. In 12 games, Aiyuk caught 60 of 96 passes thrown his way, for 748 yards and five scores. He was also worked into the running game on occasion, receiving six carries for 77 yards and two more touchdowns.

He worked as the No. 2 wideout to Deebo Samuel when both players were healthy, but Samuel, like nearly everyone else on the 49ers offense, also missed time this year, so Aiyuk spent some time as the top option in the passing game as well. Between Aiyuk, Samuel, and George Kittle, the 49ers should have an explosive pass-catching corps over the next few years, assuming they can keep them all on the field for an extended period of time.