The San Francisco 49ers are 5-1, but they are coming off their first loss of the season -- a game during which star running back Christian McCaffrey sustained an oblique injury. Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan said on Thursday that an MRI gave the team better news than expected on McCaffrey, but it's nonetheless notable that CMC was forced to leave the game and his status for Week 7 is currently up in the air.

Nevertheless, Shanahan is just fine with McCaffrey's current workload.

"I mean, we treat him as our starting running back," Shanahan said, per NFL.com. "So, I don't really think of how many touches we want to get somebody in a year, that's week to week and how the game goes. But he gets a lot more extra because he gets thrown to so much in the passing game. I'm happy with how he's being used. I'm happy with how he's been playing, and we'll see how the rest of the year goes."

McCaffrey leads the NFL with 553 rushing yards, which he's collected on 110 carries that have also generated seven touchdowns. He's also got 23 receptions on 27 targets, for 177 yards and two additional scores. That total of 133 touches in six games is an average of 22.2 per game, several more than he averaged in each of the past two seasons.

But despite Shanahan's point about how the work McCaffrey gets in the passing game increases his touch count, he has actually seen a career-high 82.7% of his touches so far this season in the run game.

Year Games Touches Touch/Gm % Rush 2017 16 197 12.3 59.4% 2018 16 326 20.4 67.2% 2019 16 403 25.2 71.2% 2020 3 76 25.3 77.6% 2021 7 136 19.4 72.8% 2022 17 329 19.4 74.2% 2023 6 133 22.2 82.7%

It's also worth noting that earlier this year, after McCaffrey handled 100% of the running back touches in a game against the Rams, Shanahan stated that he needed to work Elijah Mitchell into the mix more often.

If McCaffrey has to sit out on Monday against the Vikings, it will likely mean a backfield of Mitchell and Jordan Mason carrying the load. But in future works, the Niners would likely be wise to take some of the rushing workload off McCaffrey's plate so that he can make more of his contributions in the passing game, take fewer hits, and remain healthy down the stretch and into the playoffs.