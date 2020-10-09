After two and a half games without him, the San Francisco 49ers are set to have Jimmy Garoppolo back on Sunday. That's according to coach Kyle Shanahan, who joined KNBR in San Francisco on Friday and said all signs point to the veteran returning as the Niners' starting quarterback in Week 5 against the Miami Dolphins.

"It's looking like that's gonna be the case," Shanahan said, per Brian Murphy. "If he's sore today or has any setbacks, we'll wait, but I'm hoping it'll all work out."

Garoppolo, who hasn't played since suffering a high-ankle sprain in the first half of the 49ers' Week 2 win over the New York Jets, did not practice in the lead-up to San Francisco's Week 3 and 4 games, but he had been pushing to get back on the field, Shanahan said previously. This week, he finally made his return, and as Shanahan said, should be under center against Miami barring a setback.

In Garoppolo's absence, the 49ers have gone 1-1, with backup Nick Mullens posting big numbers in a rout of the New York Giants but struggling mightily in a Week 4 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Third-stringer C.J. Beathard replaced Mullens late in that contest and nearly led San Francisco to a comeback, but Shanahan refused on Friday to declare an official No. 2 QB between Beathard and Mullens, meaning either backup could be back in the starting lineup in the event Garoppolo can't suit up against the Dolphins.

The Niners (2-2) will host Miami at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.