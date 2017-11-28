Kyle Shanahan says Jimmy Garoppolo will start for the 49ers vs. Bears

Days after making his San Francisco 49ers debut in relief of an injured C.J. Beathard, Jimmy Garoppolo is set to make his first start for the Niners on Sunday.

San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan told the media Tuesday that Garoppolo will be the starting quarterback when the 49ers travel to Chicago to take on the Bears this week, marking the first time the former New England Patriots backup will open under center for his new team.

#49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan met with the team’s quarterbacks today and informed them that Jimmy Garoppolo will start this Sunday in Chicago. Shanahan will meet with the media next on Wednesday afternoon. #SFvsCHI pic.twitter.com/JM7BXPwhoH — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) November 28, 2017

Acquired from the Patriots for a second-round pick a day before the in-season trade deadline in late October, Garoppolo threw a touchdown for the Niners in his debut, finding Aldrick Robinson for a score in San Francisco's 24-13 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

He arrives in the starting lineup at a good time for the Niners, who are 1-10 and officially eliminated from playoff contention but could use a good look at the man they landed from New England, especially considering Garoppolo is set to become a free agent after the season. There's also the fact that he'll get to start against the Bears, who allowed 24 first-half points to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 12 and managed just six first downs of their own on Sunday.