There was a lot of uncertainty this offseason regarding Brandon Aiyuk, both with his health and who he would suit up for. With drama last offseason, trade rumors and the team listening to calls regarding the wide receiver, his status in San Francisco was up in the air, but the 49ers confirmed they plan to keep him on the roster.

With one question out of the way, now the biggest question remaining is when he will be back on the field, as he is recovering from a torn ACL and MCL. Head coach Kyle Shanahan gave some insight to when Aiyuk could play, loosely answering the question. Shanahan left the door open for a Week 1 return but didn't guarantee anything.

"I don't know," Shanahan said. "It's too early to tell. The goal is always early. You hope to have him right away. We were told by his doctor there's a chance. But it's too early in the process and we'll see when we get closer to training camp and see what it looks like."

General manager John Lynch didn't give much away in providing an update but did note that Aiyuk's status is improving.

"But he did very well," Lynch said. "We're pleased with Brandon's progress. He's been working hard and got good reviews from Dr. ElAttrache. That was a key marker, as I mentioned it would be. He did well."

Despite hearing out trade offers, Lynch emphasized that they are excited to have Aiyuk on their team.

"We've always been interested in Brandon being a part of the Niners," Lynch said. "We made that decision when we signed him. It's good to hear that he's tracking well with his progress. He's working really hard to do so. And I fully expect Brandon Aiyuk will be a part of us moving forward."

Aiyuk played seven games last season, finishing with 25 receptions for 374 and no touchdowns. In 2023, Aiyuk had 105 targets for 1,342 yards, seven touchdowns in 16 games.