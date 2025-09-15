The Baltimore Ravens are bracing to be without star edge rusher Kyle Van Noy for an extended period, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Van Noy could potentially miss multiple games after suffering a hamstring injury in Sunday's 41-17 win against the Cleveland Browns.

The veteran pass rusher led the Ravens with 12.5 sacks last season, which was good for fourth in the NFL behind only Trey Hendrickson (17.5), Myles Garrett (14.0) and Nik Bonitto (13.5). In doing so, Van Noy logged the first Pro Bowl season of his 12-year NFL career with his first campaign of double-digit sacks.

Van Noy has racked up four tackles and a pair of quarterback hits over the first two games this year.

When Van Noy exited Sunday's contest, 2025 second-round pick Mike Green saw an increase in snaps. Green ended up tallying two tackles and a quarterback hit against the Browns. The rookie pass rusher did register 17 sacks during his final season at Marshall and would be ready to contribute if Van Noy misses significant time.

"Hopefully, he's fine and he's good and comes back fast," Green said following Sunday's game. "I feel like I'm prepared enough. Of course, there are some things I have to get better at, but I think I'm ready. I can compete at this level."

Over the course of his 12-year professional career, Van Noy has racked up 545 combined tackles, 55.0 sacks, 95 quarterback hits, 14 forced fumbles, and three interceptions in 160 career games.

The Ravens have a tough test on tap next Monday night against the Detroit Lions at home.