Kyler Murray is inching ever closer to making his return to the field. The Cardinals quarterback has been taking part in practice in recent weeks as Arizona officially opened up his practice window after starting the year on injured reserve due to the ACL tear he suffered last season. Murray crossed a rather significant threshold on Thursday when he was completely left off of the team's injury, indicating that he is healthy.

On Friday, head coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters that Murray is "fully healthy" but kept his cards close to the vest when asked specifically if he could be activated onto the 53-man roster and play in the Cardinals' Week 8 matchup against the Ravens.

"We'll see," Gannon said, via the official team website.

There will be some clarity on Murray's status for Week 8 in the coming hours/days. The team will need to give him a designation for this game on Friday's final injury report, so that could be another indicator of how things are trending. If they do not list him with an injury designation, he will need to be activated to the roster and be active for Sunday's game, per NFL rules (h/t PHNX).

As for how Murray has looked in practice, Gannon -- who is in his first season as head coach with Arizona -- seems to like what he sees thus far.

"The ball jumps off of his hand, he's explosive getting out of the pocket, he's got good command of the offense right now," Gannon said. "He threads the needle pretty well on some certain throws."

Murray suffered his torn ACL in Week 14 of last season during a "Monday Night Football" matchup against the Patriots. He was officially placed on injured reserve on Dec. 14, so this is quite the comeback for the former No. 1 overall pick whether his return is, in fact, this week or at some point soon.