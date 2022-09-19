One of the most shocking wins of Week 2 came in Las Vegas, where the Arizona Cardinals came back from a 20-0 halftime deficit to stun the Raiders in overtime 29-23.

A big reason the Cardinals were able to make the comeback is because of Kyler Murray, who not only accounted for two touchdowns in the second half, but he also converted one of the wildest two-point conversions in NFL history (He ran an estimated 83 yards on a play that took 20 seconds and you can see it all by clicking here).

After Byron Murphy returned a fumble 59 yards for the game-winning touchdown in overtime, Murray went straight into celebration mode, but his celebration was cut short after a fan appeared to slap him in the face. In the video below, you can see exactly what happens. At about the 25-second mark, Murray runs to celebrate with fans in the end zone and as he's giving out some high-fives, a fan in a gray shirt appears to slap him in the face.

While it's possible that the fan was just trying to slap Murray on his shoulder pads and missed, the slowed down version shows that Murray definitely believes that the slap came with ill-intent.

Following the slap, Murray actually went toward the fan, but a few of his teammates pulled him away before the situation could escalate any further. Murray eventually left the field and went to the locker room to continue his celebration of the Cardinals' wild win.

Murray had a lot to celebrate, especially with the way he played in the second half. After throwing for just 53 yards in the game's first two quarters, Murray went 25 of 40 for 224 yards and a touchdown in the second half while also adding 28 yards and a touchdown on the ground.