Kyler Murray believes Cardinals offense got 'predictable' after historically bad performance

Kyler Murray is doing all he can for the Arizona Cardinals, but the No. 1 overall pick has been hindered by a poor offensive line and a defense that has ranked amongst the worst in the NFL through three games. Murray was sacked eight times in a 38-20 loss to the Carolina Panthers, not even close toward the beginning of the Cardinals offensive inefficiency. Murray finished 30-of-43 for 173 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions and a 73.1 passer rating, even if the stats are deceiving based on how the Cardinals offense started. Arizona had a historically bad finish after scoring on four of its first four possessions, having 15 plays for minus-12 (-12) yards on its final five possessions, in large part due to two Murray interceptions.

The Cardinals averaged just 3.4 yards per play on 73 offensive plays, even finishing 9-of-17 on third down. The offensive line did Murray no favors, which led to shorter routes and quick throws as head coach Kliff Kingsbury tried to get the tempo going.

Once the game got out of hand, problems arose.

"I think we can move the ball regardless," Murray said, via the Cardinals website. "It just got predictable in the end."

The final stat line was deceiving for Murray. The Cardinals quarterback was 28-of-37 for 162 yards with two touchdowns, an interception and 69 rushing yards through three quarters. Once the Panthers took a 35-20 lead, that allowed the defensive line to tee off on Murray, who went 2-for-6 for 11 yards and an interception in the final quarter. Murray was also sacked five times in the fourth quarter.

Murray's 173 passing yards are the fewest an NFL quarterback has put up after also completing at least 30 passes in a single game. He lost 46 yards on his eight sacks, leading to an average of 2.9 net passing yards. Through three games, Murray has completed 61.3 percent of his passes for 830 yards, four touchdowns, three interceptions, and a 79.1 passer rating. He has been sacked 16 times and his 137 attempts are the most in NFL history through a quarterback's first three games.

A good indictment of Murray's best was in the first half, when the Cardinals scored 10 points and trailed by four at halftime. Once the panthers took a two-score lead, the Cardinals became one dimensional and Murray's production dipped.

"You saw what we did in the first half," Murray said. "Everything was all there, it was easy. Even though they were not letting us get behind them (for deep shots), we did whatever we wanted to, pretty much."