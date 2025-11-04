The Arizona Cardinals moved to 3-5 Monday night thanks to their 27-17 victory over the Dallas Cowboys. Quarterback Jacoby Brissett was one of the stars of the game, as he thrashed the hapless Cowboys defense, completing 67.7% of his passes for 261 yards, two touchdowns. He rushed for another score.

Brissett became the second player in Cardinals franchise history to pass for 250 yards, two touchdowns and rush for a touchdown on "Monday Night Football," joining Jim Hart in 1974, according to CBS Sports Research. Brissett played well in the place of the injured Kyler Murray over the last three games. In fact, well enough to spark a quarterback controversy.

Following the win in Dallas, reporters asked Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon if Murray was still his starting quarterback when he returns.

"Yeah, nothing's changed on that," Gannon said. "That's how I feel."

Reporters followed up by questioning if Brissett did well enough to earn deeper opportunity.

"I got nothing to add on that guys," Gannon said.

After Murray suffered a foot injury in the Week 5 loss to the Tennessee Titans, Brissett elevated to starter. In the competitive 31-27 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, he threw for 320 yards, two touchdowns and an interception, followed by a 279-yard, two-touchdown performance in the 27-23 loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 7.

One could make the argument that Brissett has been the better quarterback.

Cardinals QBs this season



Kyler Murray Jacoby Brissett Yards per attempt 6.0 7.7 Total TDs 7 7 Turnovers 4 2 Passer rating 88.6 102.5

The Cardinals' weaponry also benefitted from the change under center. Marvin Harrison Jr. caught a career-high seven passes for 96 yards and a touchdown against the Cowboys, while Trey McBride became just the third tight end in NFL history to catch five passes in 10 straight games, joining Travis Kelce and Tony Gonzalez. He caught four touchdowns in three games with Brissett starting, and just one touchdown in five games with Murray.

Gannon made it clear that Murray is his starting quarterback when healthy enough to return to the lineup. But how short is Murray's leash if the Cards' offense goes back to struggling? Arizona is on a short week, traveling to take on on the rival Seattle Seahawks this upcoming Sunday.