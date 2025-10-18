After continuing to nurse a foot injury throughout the week, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray will remain sidelined for Sunday's Week 7 game against the Green Bay Packers, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport. Instead, the Cardinals will start backup Jacoby Brissett for the second consecutive week.

Murray was listed as questionable due to a foot sprain after missing last Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts and has been limited in practice throughout the week. Coach Jonathan Gannon said Friday that Murray's status for Week 7 would be determined in the 48 hours leading up to Sunday's game. Murray was seen working with the Cardinals' scout team pass-catchers while Brissett worked with the primary receivers.

Brissett put together a strong performance against the Colts last week, completing 27 of 44 passes for 320 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The Cardinals even held the lead on multiple occasions in the second half before the Colts eventually came away with a 31-27 win at home.

Murray last played on Oct. 5 when he went 23 of 31 for 220 yards and a rushing touchdown in a 22-21 loss against the Tennessee Titans. On the season, the veteran signal-caller has completed 68.3% of his passes for 962 yards to go along with six touchdowns and three interceptions.

The Cardinals enter Sunday's game with a 2-4 record as they look to get back on track after losing their last four games.