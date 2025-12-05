Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray will not play again this season, coach Jonathan Gannon announced on Friday. Murray hasn't taken a snap since Oct. 5 due to a mid-foot sprain, and he hasn't made sufficient progress in his recovery, Gannon told reporters.

Gannon said Murray sought a second opinion regarding his injury, and the foot isn't healing fast enough for him to get back on the field in 2025.

"Kyler will not play again this year," Gannon said. "He had some more tests done this week. Went out of state and got another opinion on it. It's not progressing where it's gonna make sense that he can go. He's gonna be done for the year."

Even before the injury, there was already speculation that Murray may be playing his last season with the Cardinals. Now, it seems like a possibility that Murray has played his last game with the franchise that selected him at No. 1 overall in 2019.

Asked whether Murray would be the Cardinals' starting quarterback in 2026, Gannon deflected focus to the team's Week 14 game against the Los Angeles Rams.

"I'm worried about the Rams right now, honestly," Gannon said.

Murray was initially injured in the Cardinals' Week 5 loss to the Tennessee Titans and was put on injured reserve Nov. 5. When Murray was put on IR, Gannon said he hoped Murray would be able to return this season.

Without Murray behind center, the Cardinals have gone 1-6 with Jacoby Brissett as the starter and have fallen to 3-9 on the year. However, that record conceals the fact that Arizona's offense has been better in a number of areas with Brissett at the helm.

Prior to his injury, Murray was completing 68.3 of his passes while averaging 192.4 passing yards per game with six touchdowns and three interceptions. He was also rushing for 34.6 yards per game with one touchdown.

Meanwhile, Brissett is averaging 243.1 passing yards per game with 13 touchdowns to four interceptions while connecting on 67.5% of his throws.

There hasn't been much of a drop-off at quarterback with Murray out, and that has created big questions about his future in Arizona. It may be tough for the Cardinals to find a trade partner next offseason, thanks to Murray's massive contract, but they still have some options at their disposal.

As for possible landing spots for Murray, could he reunite with former coach Kliff Kingsbury if the Washington Commanders offensive coordinator gets a new job after the 2025 season?