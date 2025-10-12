Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has been officially listed as inactive for Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts with a foot injury. Murray missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday, but he returned in a limited capacity on Friday. Despite that progress, Murray has been ruled out.

Murray suffered the foot injury in the Cardinals' Week 5 loss to the Tennessee Titans, and it has hampered him all week. With Murray sidelined, veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett will step into the starting role. The last time Brissett started a game was just over a year ago on Oct. 6, 2024 when he was a member of the New England Patriots. In that game, a 15-10 loss to the Miami Dolphins, Brissett completed 18 of his 34 pass attempts for 160 yards.

The Cardinals are looking to bounce back from a horrific loss to the Titans in which they blew a 21-3 lead, including a 15-point lead in the fourth quarter. After that stunning defeat, Murray was in disbelief.

"I don't really know what to think about that," Murray said. "I don't even know. I really don't even know. That's 'How to Lose a Game 101.' I don't know. That was crazy."

Prior to his injury, Murray was completing 68.3% of his throws for 962 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions. He had also rushed for 173 yards and a score.

Murray's injury only adds to the issues Arizona has in its backfield. Starting running back James Conner was lost for the season with an ankle injury in Week 3, and backup Trey Benson was placed on injured reserve after getting injured in Week 4. Last week, Michael Carter got the bulk of the work at running back, and that should continue on Sunday.