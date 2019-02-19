Kyler Murray isn't expecting Cardinals to take him with No. 1 pick but 'that would be nice for sure'

Back in October, when Kliff Kingsbury was still the Texas Tech coach and we all thought Kyler Murray was destined for Major League Baseball, Kingsbury had this to say about the Oklahoma quarterback:

"Kyler, I mean, he's a freak, man," Kingsbury said at the time, via Eric Kelly of KLBK. "Kyler is a freak. I've followed him since he was a sophomore in high school. Just think the world of him and what he can do on a football field. I've never seen one better in high school and he's starting to show it now at the college level. I don't have enough good things to say about him. He's phenomenal.

"I've never seen him have a poor outing. Not one, which at quarterback is impossible to do but he's done it. I'd take him with the first pick of the draft if I could. I know he's signed up to play baseball but he is a dominant football player and I would take him with the first pick."

Funny story: Kingsbury is now the Cardinals coach and they have the first pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. But he's since made it clear that Josh Rosen, the 10th-overall selection a year ago, is "our guy" and has "the keys to the castle."

Of course, that hasn't stopped the speculation. And on Monday Murray was asked about playing for Kingsbury, who had recruited the quarterback coming out of high school.

"I think, me and him are really tight," Murray said of Kingsburry's endorsement last fall, via the Dallas Morning News. "Great relationship with him. I think that was just something, he's always felt strongly about me as a player and as a kid off the field."

We consider Murray a top-15 pick and by the time we work through the pre-draft process, he could be a top-10 selection (we have him going No. 7 to the Jaguars in our latest mock draft). But could he be the first player taken?

"At the end of the day, [the Cardinals are] going to do what's best for them," Murray said. "I can't go into it with any expectations of being taken by the Cardinals. That would be nice for sure."

We have Arizona taking Nick Bosa with the top pick but there are plenty of quarterback-needy teams -- the Giants, Jaguars, Broncos, Dolphins and Redskins, for starters -- who could think long and hard about trading up for Murray.