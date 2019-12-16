Kyler Murray joins Cam Newton, Robert Griffin III in elite territory for rookie quarterbacks

Kyler Murray continues to have one of the best rookie seasons for a quarterback in NFL history, which has largely gone unnoticed because the Arizona Cardinals are in last place in a talented NFC West and have fallen into obscurity as playoff races are heating up. Still, that doesn't take away from the gem the Cardinals were able to dig up with Murray as the No.1 overall pick, finding their franchise quarterback as the offense has improved throughout the season.

Murray had another impressive performance in Sunday's 38-24 win over the Cleveland Browns, completing 19 of 25 passes (76%) for 219 yards with a touchdown and an interception for a 98.6 passer rating. He also had eight carries for 56 yards. While Murray has just three touchdowns and five interceptions in his last three games, the Cardinals quarterback made history in the victory.

Murray became just the third rookie quarterback in NFL history to throw for 3,000 yards and rush for 500 yards in a season. Cam Newton (2011) and Robert Griffin III (2012) are the only other quarterbacks to accomplish the feat. Both Newton and Griffin III were named rookie of the year, which Murray is well on his way toward accomplishing.

Through 14 games, Murray has completed 64.7% of his passes for 3,279 yards, 17 touchdowns and 10 interceptions for an 87.5 rating, this despite being sacked a league-high 46 times. Murray also has 85 carries for 504 yards and four touchdowns.

Griffin completed 65.6% of his passes for 3,200 yards with 20 touchdowns and five interceptions for an 102.4 passer rating and had 120 carries for 815 yards and seven touchdowns in 2012. He led the NFL with 6.8 yards per carry. Newton completed 60% of his passes for 4,051 yards, 21 touchdowns and 17 interceptions for an 84.5 rating in 2011. He also had 126 carries for 706 yards and 14 touchdowns, the most for a quarterback in a season.

Murray has eliminated any doubts regarding his ability to be a successful quarterback in the NFL, transforming an offense that ranked last in the NFL in points (14.1) and yards (241.6) to 18th in points (22.1) and 24th in yards (333.0). The Cardinals have a franchise quarterback in Murray; the next step is to put the talent around him so the team can earn some more wins.