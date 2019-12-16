Kyler Murray joins Cam Newton, Robert Griffin III in elite territory for rookie quarterbacks
Murray is one of just three quarterbacks to accomplish one rare feat in a rookie year
Kyler Murray continues to have one of the best rookie seasons for a quarterback in NFL history, which has largely gone unnoticed because the Arizona Cardinals are in last place in a talented NFC West and have fallen into obscurity as playoff races are heating up. Still, that doesn't take away from the gem the Cardinals were able to dig up with Murray as the No.1 overall pick, finding their franchise quarterback as the offense has improved throughout the season.
Murray had another impressive performance in Sunday's 38-24 win over the Cleveland Browns, completing 19 of 25 passes (76%) for 219 yards with a touchdown and an interception for a 98.6 passer rating. He also had eight carries for 56 yards. While Murray has just three touchdowns and five interceptions in his last three games, the Cardinals quarterback made history in the victory.
Murray became just the third rookie quarterback in NFL history to throw for 3,000 yards and rush for 500 yards in a season. Cam Newton (2011) and Robert Griffin III (2012) are the only other quarterbacks to accomplish the feat. Both Newton and Griffin III were named rookie of the year, which Murray is well on his way toward accomplishing.
Through 14 games, Murray has completed 64.7% of his passes for 3,279 yards, 17 touchdowns and 10 interceptions for an 87.5 rating, this despite being sacked a league-high 46 times. Murray also has 85 carries for 504 yards and four touchdowns.
Griffin completed 65.6% of his passes for 3,200 yards with 20 touchdowns and five interceptions for an 102.4 passer rating and had 120 carries for 815 yards and seven touchdowns in 2012. He led the NFL with 6.8 yards per carry. Newton completed 60% of his passes for 4,051 yards, 21 touchdowns and 17 interceptions for an 84.5 rating in 2011. He also had 126 carries for 706 yards and 14 touchdowns, the most for a quarterback in a season.
Murray has eliminated any doubts regarding his ability to be a successful quarterback in the NFL, transforming an offense that ranked last in the NFL in points (14.1) and yards (241.6) to 18th in points (22.1) and 24th in yards (333.0). The Cardinals have a franchise quarterback in Murray; the next step is to put the talent around him so the team can earn some more wins.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
McLaurin: Meyer 'was my guest' on Sunday
Urban Meyer was present at the Redskins' home game, which had everyone talking
-
Three brothers play in BUF-PIT game
The real question is, which team did the family rooting for?
-
Reactions to Eli's likely last home game
"Thank you, Eli," was the feeling around all of New York
-
Peters fined $14k for celebratory beer
Peters was hit with an 'unsportsmanlike conduct' fine
-
Texans hint at possible Watt return
Watt could return for the postseason
-
Cowboys tried to woo Sean Payton in 2019
Jerry Jones and Co. made a subtle move on Sean Payton, but it didn't pay off
-
Bills beat Steelers, clinch playoff spot
The Bills defense created five takeaways and the offense scored two TDs as Buffalo moved to...
-
Vikings D has seven takeaways in win
Nothing went right for the Chargers as the Vikings came to Los Angeles and scored an easy win
-
Bengals vs. Patriots live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Bengals vs. Patriots football game