The Arizona Cardinals seemingly pulled a loss out of thin air on Sunday when they blew a 21-3 lead, fell on the wrong side of two astonishing plays and ultimately lost to the Tennessee Titans in a 22-21 stunner. Quarterback Kyler Murray said that game "might be No. 1" in terms of how frustrated he has ever felt after a loss. Considering the meltdown it took to squander a three-possession lead, his displeasure was warranted.

Heartbreaking losses have become the norm for the Cardinals, who in Week 5 became the first team in NFL history to lose three consecutive games on walk-off field goals.

"I don't really know what to think about that," Murray said. "I don't even know. I really don't even know. That's 'How to Lose a Game 101.' I don't know. That was crazy."

The misfortunes began early in the fourth quarter. Up 21-6, running back Emari Demercado sprinted for what should have been a 72-yard touchdown to put the game on ice. Demercado slowed down before reaching the goal line, however, and dropped the ball before it crossed the plane. It rolled through the back of the end zone for a touchback, negating a play that would have extended the Cardinals' lead back to three possessions.

"I'm really close with Emari," said Murray. "I know his character. I know his IQ of the game. Never in a million years would I think Emari would do that, but obviously we all make mistakes. He's gonna take that on the chin. He understands that. But at the end of the day, we've all gotta be better, and he owns up to that."

It was the second time in as many weeks that an NFL player committed that gaffe after Adonai Mitchell dropped a ball shy of the goal line in the Indianapolis Colts' Week 4 contest.

Another fluky play struck later in the fourth quarter. Safety Dadrion Taylor-Demerson intercepted a Cameron Ward pass at the Cardinals' 5-yard line but fumbled the ball after falling to the turf. As players scrambled to pick up the loose ball, it rolled into the end zone where Titans receiver Tyler Lockett picked it up for one of the wildest touchdowns of the season.

Just like that, the Cardinals' lead was down to two points.

"You look at the mistakes, I think we played well enough to win the game, but crucial boneheaded mistakes gave them a chance to stay in the game," said Murray. "I think they were literally a play away from quitting, but we kept them in the game."

About four minutes later, a 29-yard Joey Slye field goal capped off the Titans' first game-winning drive of the season. The kick sent the Cardinals to 2-3 on the year and handed them a third consecutive defeat after they opened the campaign at 2-0.