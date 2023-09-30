It may be a little longer before Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is back on the field. He is eligible to come off the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list on Monday, but that's not expected to happen, per ESPN. In fact, he's still considered weeks away from being able to play, according to Adam Schefter.

Murray tore his ACL in December and has not been able to practice since that game against the New England Patriots. According to ESPN, he is aiming to return this season and is slowly ramping up to come back.

Back in early September, CBS Sports Lead NFL Insider Jonathan Jones reported that the team's hope was to have Murray back by late October at the earliest. That could still be the plan for the former No. 1 overall pick. When a player is eligible to be activated from the PUP list, the player has five weeks to return to practice. When the player, Murray in this instance, does start practicing, the Cardianls will have three weeks to activate him to the 53-man roster. If these guidelines are not met, the player must stay on the PUP list for the entire season.

Kyler Murray ARI • QB • #1 CMP% 66.4 YDs 2368 TD 14 INT 7 YD/Att 6.07 View Profile

Earlier in September, head coach Jonathan Gannon commented on a potential return, saying, "[We would] love to have him out there. He's itching to be back, but we'll take that one day at a time."

With Murray out, it's been Joshua Dobbs leading the offense. The 28-year-old joined the team ahead of the season via a trade with the Cleveland Browns. So far this season, Dobbs has a 72.0 completion percentage, 549 passing yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions.

The 1-2 Cardinals will head to Levi's Stadium on Sunday to face the 3-0 San Francisco 49ers. Through October, Arizona is set to face the Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks and Baltimore Ravens.