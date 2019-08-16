Kyler Murray not concerned with Cardinals offense, as first team has yet to produce a preseason point

The Air Raid offense isn't off to a flying start in Arizona. Through two preseason games, head coach Kliff Kingsbury and the Arizona cardinals offense has yet to produce a point with the first team. No. 1 overall draft pick Kyler Murray has been under center through all of these possessions, failing to get the ball past midfield on six attempts.

The Cardinals were down 26-0 to the Oakland Raiders when Murray exited the game, raising more concerns about how Kingsbury's offense is going to work in the NFL. Through two preseason games, Murray isn't too worried.

"We didn't look as good we would like to look, but it's the preseason, and this is why it's the preseason," Murray told reporters after the game. "It's tough because we're not playing the whole game. I don't want to say it's not real, but it's not the regular season, and we're not doing everything that we're going to do."

Murray struggled in his second preseason game, finishing 3 of 8 for 12 yards in four possessions. The Cardinals offense totaled just 12 yards in 15 plays once Murray exited the game, giving up more points than scoring (Murray as sacked for a safety on his final play). Through two preseason games, Murray is 9 of 15 for 56 yards and a 67.6 passer rating, being sacked three times on six possessions. He also has one carry for four yards.

"It gets frustrating, but it's preseason," Murray said. "We got to be better. Looking at the big picture, this isn't a big deal. They did some things we obviously weren't game planning for. We'll go back and treat this one like a game week and try to be better."