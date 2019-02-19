Kyler Murray potentially not throwing at NFL Combine could be a polarizing decision

Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray has declared for the NFL Draft, but it's still a long road until we get there. With Oklahoma's Pro Day being scheduled for March 13 and the NFL Combine starting next week, Murray is headlining a relatively thin quarterback class. That could work in his favor, but the focus leading up to the draft will likely be on the loaded defensive lineman class. Murray might not do much to try to improve his stock in workouts, with the possibility that he may not throw at the combine.

When Murray said he was going to forgo MLB and join the draft, he immediately joined Dwayne Haskins as one of the top quarterbacks available. However, he couldn't be more different stylistically. Where Haskins is a pocket passer with an accurate arm, Murray is treated as a duel-threat quarterback -- something many NFL teams treat with trepidation.

Baker Mayfield may have alleviated some concerns. As a fellow Oklahoma product, he succeeded for the Browns. Murray's passing stats were also incredibly impressive, and he finished with 42 passing touchdowns in addition to 12 scores on the ground.

On Tuesday's "Off the Bench" podcast, Danny Kanell and Raja Bell discuss whether or not Murray sitting out the passing drills would matter. Where Kanell thinks it could be an issue and raise flags, Bell believes that Murray doesn't have much to gain from throwing at the combine.

