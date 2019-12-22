Kyler Murray questionable to return to Cardinals-Seahawks game due to hamstring injury

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks because of a hamstring injury. Murray injured his hamstring on a scramble out of bounds in the third quarter. No. 2 quarterback Brett Hundley entered the game for Murray.

Murray was having a strong afternoon prior to the injury. In one of the best plays you'll see from Murray's rookie season, the Cardinals quarterback appeared to take off and gain a few yards with his legs with the game tied in the second quarter. Instead, Murray flipped the ball to Larry Fitzgerald on his tip toes at the line of scrimmage and the Cardinals wide receiver took the pass 21 yards for the score to give Arizona a 14-7 lead over Seattle. The Cardinals led 20-7 when Murray exited.

Prior to Sunday's game, Murray became just the third rookie quarterback in NFL history to throw for 3,000 yards and rush for 500 yards in a season. Cam Newton (2011) and Robert Griffin III (2012) are the only other quarterbacks to accomplish the feat. Both Newton and Griffin III were named rookie of the year, which Murray is well on his way toward accomplishing.

Murray has been the key to the Cardinals offense throughout the season. His loss will be a major blow, especially if he misses a significant amount of time.