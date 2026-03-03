After seven seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, Kyler Murray will test free agency for the first time after the team informed him it plans to release him March 11, the first day of the new league year. Murray will likely play for the league minimum in 2026, as Arizona still owes him $36.8 million.

Murray, who earned two Pro Bowl berths during his time in Arizona, bid adieu to the Cardinals shortly after news broke of his pending release.

To everyone that supported me and showed kindness to my family and I during my time in AZ, from the bottom of my heart, thank you. I wanted nothing more than to be the one to end the 77 year drought for this organization, I am sorry I failed us. I wish this community and my brothers nothing but the best. I am no stranger to adversity, I am prepared for whatever's next. I trust in God and my work ethic. I truly believe my best ball is in front of me and I look forward to proving it. Godspeed.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Murray enjoyed early success in Arizona that included winning Offensive Rookie of the Year and earning Pro Bowl honors the following two seasons. His performance in 2021 helped the Cardinals secure their first playoff berth since 2015.

That success led the Cardinals to sign him to a five-year, $230.5 million contract ahead of the 2022 season.

Injuries, however, limited Murray in three of the past four years. He played in 11 games in 2022, eight in 2023 and just five last season after sustaining a foot injury.

When healthy, Murray continued to play at a relatively high level in his final years in Arizona. In 2024, for example, he completed 68.8% of his passes -- his highest mark since 2021 -- while throwing 21 touchdowns against 11 interceptions. He also ran for 572 yards and five touchdowns while appearing in all 17 games.

Expect Murray to draw steady interest in free agency, as several teams are searching for a franchise quarterback. One could be the Minnesota Vikings, who may also pursue Daniel Jones after the Colts placed the transition tag on him. The Pittsburgh Steelers could also be an option if Aaron Rodgers decides to retire.