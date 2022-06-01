There might soon be significant progress between the Arizona Cardinals and Kyler Murray. That is at least what the sides are hoping for, but the latter has taken action in showing good faith toward wanting to remain with the former going forward -- despite his chagrin with his current contract situation. The two-time Pro Bowl quarterback has made himself available for Cardinals OTAs on Wednesday, taking the field for practice as the calendar flips to June.

Considering where the situation was headed immediately following the Cardinals' dismissal from the playoffs on Super Wild Card Weekend, i.e., Murray's scrubbing of Arizona from all of his social media accounts leading to a very obvious rift fueled by want of a new contract now and not later, attending voluntary OTAs is a gargantuan stride toward a possible resolution.

In late April, Murray made his intentions known, as far as where he wants to be.

"I wanna win Super Bowls with the Cardinals, AZ is home," he said, via Twitter.

Team legend and future Hall of Fame wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald weighed in on the matter as well, as he watches it unfold.

"I just hope everything works out the way both sides want it to work out," Fitzgerald said in February. "That's really what it's all about for me. I love Kyler, I love the Cardinals and I want the best for everybody."

No contract extension has been agreed to as of yet, and the Cardinals also exercised the fifth-year option on Murray (one that was necessary but also viewed as counterproductive to any negotiations), so there is still much work to be done if Murray is to see his goal of becoming the next top-dollar quarterback realized anytime soon.

After all, his fifth-year option locks him in through the 2023 season, and although it's for a robust sum of $29.7 million, that one-year salary pales wildly in comparison to deals that have landed recently -- from the groundbreaking, fully guaranteed $230 million awarded to Deshaun Watson to the $258 million deal earned by Josh Allen ($150 million guaranteed) and others, Murray has made it clear he's disinterested in earning only $965,000 in base salary for 2022.

And yet, having now reported to OTAs, he's either conceding to it or -- more likely -- he's showing a willingness to soften his stance in the hopes of the Cardinals doing the same regarding his looming payday.