Kyler Murray says choosing between NFL and MLB 'sucks' and hints a decision will come soon

Kyler Murray is in a rare position. After a stellar, Heisman Trophy-winning season at Oklahoma he has to choose between playing in the NFL and playing in MLB. Murray has already been drafted by the Oakland Athletics, and he's already declared for the NFL Draft. However, as a quarterback, Murray won't be able to juggle sports, so he'll have to make a choice.

It's obviously not an easy one. Murray could succeed in both, and each sport has its pros and cons. From Atlanta, Murray joined CBS Sports' Tiki and Tierney on Thursday to talk about his impending choice, and what makes it so difficult.

"I love both."@TheKylerMurray joins @TikiAndTierney to discuss his impending decision between baseball and football. pic.twitter.com/smzCmoDOEr — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) January 31, 2019

"I'll say this, 100 percent with the truth, I love both," Murray said. "And I'm not lying to you -- I love both -- I've been playing both my whole life since I was 4 years old. And it sucks because you know, you get to this point you just gotta stop playing one. And it's really all I know. And it's tough, but I knew that one day this decision would have to come and it's coming pretty quick."

When he was asked if he thought this would be a choice he'd have to make, Murray said: "I've always thought whatever I put my mind to I can do, whether it's football, baseball or basketball. But realistically did I have enough film before this past season? No. You know I hadn't played enough at the college level but I had the confidence. I could do it. But my dad always preached to have options. And we've lived by that since I've been young. So it's worked out so far, and now it's coming to an end, but to your point yeah, coming into this season for me it was go do my thing and put myself in the best possible situation."

It's safe to say Murray did just that, but that situation has led to a very difficult choice. Murray could end up being a high pick in a QB-slim draft, but NFL teams have to know which direction he's leaning.