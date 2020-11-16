With two seconds left to play in Arizona on Sunday, it didn't seem like Arizona had much of a chance to beat Buffalo, but then Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins came through with a miracle. The two connected on an improbable Hail Mary on the final offensive play of the game to give the Cardinals a wild 32-30 win. On the play, Murray took a shotgun snap and then scrambled to his left, where he threw up a prayer for Hopkins.

The Cardinals receiver was actually well covered by Buffalo's secondary, but he was able to somehow come down with the catch to propel Arizona to the shocking win. Here's a look at the "Miracle from Murray" play:

The touchdown came with two seconds left and sealed the win for Arizona.

The fact that Hopkins was able to come down with the ball is the miraculous part of this play. The Bills had three defenders on him, and all three were in a perfect position to potentially break up the play. However, Hopkins was able out-jump them all.

The reason the Cardinals needed a miracle is because Josh Allen connected with Stefon Diggs for a 21-yard touchdown that gave the Bills a 30-26 lead with just 34 seconds left. The Cardinals then got the ball back at their own 25-yard line needing a miracle, and that's exactly what they got.

To put them in a position for the Hail Mary, Murray first competed a 14-yard pass to Andy Isabella that took Arizona to the 39-yard line. After that, Murray connected with Hopkins for a nine-yard gain that pushed the Cardinals out to their own 48-yard line. The penultimate offensive play for Arizona was a nine-yard pass to Larry Fitzgerald that put the Cardinals at Buffalo's 43-yard line. One play later, Murray came through with a miracle.

Murray finished the game 22 of 32 for 245 yards. The score to Hopkins was the only touchdown pass he threw on the day. As for Hopkins, he finished with seven catches for 127 yards, including his Hail Mary catch.