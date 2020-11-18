Kyler Murray is in the midst of putting up one of the greatest seasons for a player in NFL history, yet one of the best athletes of this generation still has his sights on potentially becoming the next Bo Jackson. Murray, who gave up a signing bonus with the Oakland Athletics to play in the NFL, wouldn't shut down the possibility on playing professional baseball down the line.

"Yea, I miss baseball for sure but I know I'm where I'm supposed to be. I definitely feel like I could (do both)," Murray said on CBS Sports Radio's Tiki and Tierney show this week. "I never say never... (after my next contract) I'll definitely have some wiggle room."

The Athletics and Murray agreed to a $4.66 million signing bonus after he was selected No. 9 overall in June of 2018, which the team allowed him to him play football in the fall. Those plans changed when Murray had a Heisman Trophy-winning season for the Oklahoma Sooners and raised his draft stock to the No. 1 overall player in the 2019 draft.

Playing as a centerfielder for Oklahoma in 2018, Murray hit .296 with 10 home runs, 47 RBI, and 10 stolen bases, which prompted Oakland to select him in the top 10 of the MLB Draft. Murray was set to report to spring training in 2019 to continue his baseball career before he played his way into the top selection in the 2019 NFL Draft. The Athletics still retain Murray's rights if we were to return to baseball.

Murray's football career has worked out pretty well. The Arizona Cardinals quarterback is on pace to become the first player in NFL history with 4,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards in a season and is the first quarterback in league history to throw and run for a touchdown in five consecutive games. Murray is just the fourth player in league history to have over 7,000 total yards and 50 touchdowns (pass and rush) in his first 25 career games. He's one of just three quarterbacks in NFL history with 6,000 passing yards, 30 touchdown passes and 10 touchdown runs in his first two NFL seasons.

In 25 NFL starts, Murray has completed 65.8% of his passes for 6,097 yards and 37 touchdowns while rushing for 1,148 yards and 14 touchdowns. He is the first player in NFL history with 6,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards in his first 25 career games.

Murray still has plenty to accomplish in his football career before returning to baseball, but the Cardinals quarterback is showing he's good enough to take on both sports. The sports world may have a modern-day Bo Jackson in its midst.

"Obviously, people are now putting respect on my name, but I remember just yesterday, everybody was talking s---, telling me I couldn't this," Murray said. "I don't buy into it."