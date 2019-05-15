Kyler Murray's first signed piece of memorabilia goes for record amount at auction
Murray's draft helmet raked in over $3,000
Kyler Murray is making quite a splash in the NFL. Without taking a snap, Murray set a record after the draft. His draft helmet, signed with the message "Go Cards," sold at auction for a record $3,450 -- the most a draft helmet has sold for in the league auction, according to USA Today.
Murray is generating a lot of buzz for the Cardinals. The rookie comes in alongside new coach Kliff Kingsbury, who is clearly all-in on his new guy. His arrival meant the departure of last year's Cardinals first-rounder Josh Rosen to Miami, making the pick a risky one -- but apparently someone else out there has a lot of belief in him.
The money from the auction goes back Murray's alma mater, Allen High School in Texas. Not a bad way to give back to the school where the Heisman trophy winner got his start.
Hopes are high in Arizona this year, though there always are some growing pains expected along the way. With that being said, the hope is that Murray and Kingsbury usher in an era of winning for the Cardinals sooner than later, as they don't want to be thinking another new quarterback any time soon.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking the top 'triplets' for 2019
Which team has the best QB-RB-WR trios headed into the 2019 NFL season?
-
Gase trades LB Lee to Chiefs
Lee, the Jets' 2016 first-round pick, is entering the final year of his rookie deal
-
Draft: Ranking '18, '19, and '20 QBs
Mayfield leads the way and Tagovailoa isn't far behind, while a 2020 quarterback and Sam Darnold...
-
Three moves the Packers should make
The Packers have been busy this offseason, but a few more moves would help them make it back...
-
Report: Collins returning to Patriots
The veteran linebacker played parts of four seasons with New England before joining Clevel...
-
Hunt to Dorsey: 'You can trust me'
Hunt, who signed with the Browns in February, has been suspended the first eight games of the...