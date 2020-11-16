It's the play from Sunday that everyone's still talking about: Kyler Murray to DeAndre Hopkins for the win over the Buffalo Bills as time is expired. The Hail Mary pass heard 'round the NFL was incredible for a number of reasons, but gains new respect when you learn it was the Arizona Cardinals quarterback's first ever attempt at a Hail Mary.

Take a look at the incredible play for the hundredth time:

Murray then told NBC Sports afterwards: "I've never done a Hail Mary before ... That's my first one."

The QB clarified that even in high school he never attempted such a play. For his first attempt, I'd say it was pretty good, though for a moment there it looked like Murray would be taken down before he had the chance to chuck it up.

The play didn't go as designed at first, Murray admitted, saying, "I mean, the play was kind of in shambles."

He was able to avoid the pressure and place the ball exactly where he wanted in the end zone. It helps that if there's anyone in the NFL you can trust to be where he needs to be and make the play, it's Hopkins -- who happened to be "the only player on our team in the end zone," as Murray said.

But they only needed one player in the end zone.

Looking back, Murray said this moment is one of the most exciting in his playing career.

"In high school we had a lot of moments. Never like this one, though. Last-second, I mean, this is the highest level. Hail Mary, last play of the game. I really have had a lot of moments in my life ... but this one, none can compare," he said.

The Cardinals are now 6-3, sitting with the same record as two other NFC West teams, the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks.