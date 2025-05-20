Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry cashed in on new deals this offseason following successful campaigns, and Kyren Williams hopes he can, too. The Los Angeles Rams running back is now eligible for an extension, and he recently told the Los Angeles Times that he's "feeling good" about striking a deal with Les Snead.

"I know with time it's going to happen," Williams said.

What kind of extension could Williams receive? Spotrac's market value tool estimates he's in line to sign a three-year, $31,069,884 deal that carries an AAV of $10.4 million. That hypothetical deal would make Williams the No. 7 highest-paid running back in the NFL over Aaron Jones of the Minnesota Vikings ($10 million AAV) and behind Josh Jacobs of the Green Bay Packers ($12 million AAV).

Naturally, Williams would prefer to put pen to paper before the start of the season, as he's set to make $5,346,000 in 2025.

"I would love for it to get done so I can take care of my family and the loved ones that helped me get here," Williams said. "I've always got trust in God. Whether it happens now or I play out the season, I know it's going to happen eventually. And so, time will tell. I just know I've got to do what I need to do each and every single day to make sure that it does happen in my favor."

Williams followed up his impressive 1,144-yard, 12-touchdown season in which he led the league with 95.3 rushing yards per game by rushing for a career-high 1,299 yards and 14 touchdowns in 2024. Williams has scored 31 touchdowns from scrimmage over the last two seasons, which is tied with Jahmyr Gibbs for most in the NFL. The former Notre Dame running back that the Rams found in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft has been one of the most consistent weapons in the league over the last two seasons, and is an important piece to another Rams Super Bowl run.