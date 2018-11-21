L.A. Chargers vs. Arizona: How to watch NFL online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Los Angeles Chargers (home) vs. Arizona Cardinals (away)

Current records: L.A. Chargers 7-3; Arizona 2-8

What to Know

Arizona will square off against the Chargers at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, Arizona now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

It was all tied up at halftime, but Arizona weren't quite Oakland's equal in the second half when they met last week. It was close but no cigar for Arizona as they fell 21-23 to Oakland. Arizona's loss came about despite a quality game from David Johnson, who picked up 137 yards on the ground on 25 carries.

Meanwhile, the point spread favored the Chargers, but luck did not. They and Denver were almost perfectly matched up, but they suffered an agonizing 22-23 defeat. The Chargers's defeat signaled the end of their six-game winning streak.

Having both suffered close losses, both of these teams will no doubt be fighting for every inch to win this one. The teams are out to make things right after dropping matches they were expected to win, so stay tuned to see which squad bounces back.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:05 PM ET

Sunday at 4:05 PM ET Where: StubHub Center, California

StubHub Center, California TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Chargers are a big 11.5 point favorite against the Cardinals.

This season, L.A. Chargers are 5-5-0 against the spread. As for Arizona, they are 4-4-2 against the spread

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.