L.A. Chargers vs. Arizona: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Chargers vs. Cardinals football game
1st Quarter Recap
Although Arizona came into the contest as underdogs, they're on track to steal the victory from the Chargers. Arizona have emerged as the frontrunner after one quarter and are ahead of the Chargers 10-0. Arizona have been relying on Larry Fitzgerald, who has snatched 1 receiving TD, and Josh Rosen, who has thrown 1 TD.
Arizona and the Chargers both experienced trouble in their last games, but one is bound to make up for it today. At this point it looks like Arizona might take this one, but there's still plenty of time for a reversal of fortune.
Game Preview
Arizona will square off against the Chargers at 4:05 p.m. on Sunday. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, Arizona now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.
It was all tied up at halftime, but Arizona weren't quite Oakland's equal in the second half when they met last week. It was close but no cigar for Arizona as they fell 21-23 to Oakland. Arizona's loss came about despite a quality game from David Johnson, who picked up 137 yards on the ground on 25 carries.
Meanwhile, the point spread favored the Chargers, but luck did not. They and Denver were almost perfectly matched up, but they suffered an agonizing 22-23 defeat. The Chargers's defeat signaled the end of their six-game winning streak.
Having both suffered close losses, both of these teams will no doubt be fighting for every inch to win this one. The teams are out to make things right after dropping matches they were expected to win, so stay tuned to see which squad bounces back.
