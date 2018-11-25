L.A. Chargers vs. Arizona updates: Live NFL game scores, results for Sunday

3rd Quarter Recap

The Chargers have overcome an early deficit to take the lead back in this one. After three, it's looking more and more like their high-powered offense is just too much for Arizona as they lead 42-10. The Chargers have enjoyed the tag-team combination of Melvin Gordon and Philip Rivers. The former has rushed for 61 yards and 2 touchdowns on 10 carries, while the latter has passed for 259 yards and 3 touchdowns.

The Chargers and Arizona both experienced trouble in their last games, but one is bound to make up for it today. We'll see if Arizona can work some magic to overcome their sizeable deficit.

Game Preview

Arizona will square off against the Chargers at 4:05 p.m. on Sunday. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, Arizona now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

It was all tied up at halftime, but Arizona weren't quite Oakland's equal in the second half when they met last week. It was close but no cigar for Arizona as they fell 21-23 to Oakland. Arizona's loss came about despite a quality game from David Johnson, who picked up 137 yards on the ground on 25 carries.

Meanwhile, the point spread favored the Chargers, but luck did not. They and Denver were almost perfectly matched up, but they suffered an agonizing 22-23 defeat. The Chargers's defeat signaled the end of their six-game winning streak.

Having both suffered close losses, both of these teams will no doubt be fighting for every inch to win this one. The teams are out to make things right after dropping matches they were expected to win, so stay tuned to see which squad bounces back.