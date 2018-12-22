L.A. Chargers vs. Baltimore: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Los Angeles Chargers (home) vs. Baltimore Ravens (away)

Current records: L.A. Chargers 11-3; Baltimore 8-6

What to Know

Baltimore and the Chargers will compete for holiday cheer on Saturday at 8:20 p.m. Baltimore have seen their point totals decreasing over the past three games, a vulnerability the Chargers are surely hoping to exploit.

Baltimore stumbled on the road two weeks ago against Kansas City, but they seem to have regained their footing back home. Baltimore took their match against Tampa Bay last week 20-12. No one put up better numbers for Baltimore than Gus Edwards, who really brought his A game. He rushed for 104 yards and 1 touchdown on 19 carries.

Meanwhile, the Chargers lost to Kansas City when the two teams last met, but they didn't allow Kansas City the same satisfaction this time around. The Chargers won a contest that couldn't have been any closer, slipping by Kansas City 29-28. Winning may never get old, but the Chargers sure are getting used to it with four in a row now.

Baltimore are expected to lose by 4.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 2-0 ATS when expected to lose.

The last time the two teams met, Baltimore came out on top in a nail-biter against the Chargers, sneaking past 29-26. The rematch might be a little tougher for Baltimore since the team won't have home-field advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8:20 PM ET

Saturday at 8:20 PM ET Where: StubHub Center, California

StubHub Center, California TV: NFL Network

NFL Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $277.78

Prediction

The Chargers are a solid 4.5 point favorite against the Ravens.

This season, L.A. Chargers are 8-6-0 against the spread. As for Baltimore, they are 7-6-1 against the spread

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5 point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 42

Series History

Baltimore won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.