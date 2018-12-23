L.A. Chargers vs. Baltimore Ravens score: Live updates, game stats, analysis for Saturday NFL game
We're following the action live in a game with huge playoff implications for the AFC
This game has huge implications. If the Ravens lose, the Steelers will almost be assured of the AFC North title. Not only that, it would also open the door for the Colts or Titans to replace them as the conference's No. 6 seed. The Chargers, meanwhile, have already secured a playoff spot, but because of tiebreakers they're only the fifth seed.
A win against the Ravens coupled with a Chiefs loss to the Seahawks means L.A. would move atop the division and be in the driver's seat a first-round bye in the process. Added bonus: The Chargers have Melvin Gordon and Keenan Allen back for Saturday's showdown.
To keep tabs on this Saturday showdown, make sure to follow along in our live blog below (click here to reload if needed). And hang around because after the game we'll turn this into a post highlighting the biggest takeaways from a key late-season AFC matchup.
