L.A. Chargers vs. Cincinnati: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Los Angeles Chargers (home) vs. Cincinnati Bengals (away)

Current records: L.A. Chargers 9-3; Cincinnati 5-7

What to Know

The Chargers will take on Cincinnati at home at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, the Chargers have to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.

Last week, the Chargers came out on top in a nail-biter against Pittsburgh, sneaking past 33-30. Keenan Allen and Philip Rivers were among the main playmakers for the Chargers as the former caught 14 passes for 148 yards and 1 touchdown and the latter passed for 299 yards and 2 touchdowns. Allen has now scored at least one touchdown in the past four games.

Meanwhile, Cincinnati have been struggling to pick up a win, with their game against Denver making it four winless games in a row. Cincinnati came up short against Denver, falling 10-24.

The Chargers's victory lifted them to 9-3 while Cincinnati's defeat dropped them down to 5-7. Allowing an average of points per game, Cincinnati haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming contest.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:05 PM ET

Sunday at 4:05 PM ET Where: StubHub Center, California

StubHub Center, California TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Chargers are a big 14 point favorite against the Bengals.

This season, L.A. Chargers are 7-5-0 against the spread. As for Cincinnati, they are 5-6-1 against the spread

Series History

Cincinnati won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.