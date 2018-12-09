L.A. Chargers vs. Cincinnati updates: Live NFL game scores, results for Sunday
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Chargers vs. Bengals football game
The Chargers will take on Cincinnati at home at 4:05 p.m. on Sunday. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, the Chargers have to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.
Last week, the Chargers came out on top in a nail-biter against Pittsburgh, sneaking past 33-30. Keenan Allen and Philip Rivers were among the main playmakers for the Chargers as the former caught 14 passes for 148 yards and 1 touchdown and the latter passed for 299 yards and 2 touchdowns. Allen has now scored at least one touchdown in the past four games.
Meanwhile, Cincinnati has been struggling to pick up a win, with their game against Denver making it four winless games in a row. Cincinnati came up short against Denver, falling 24-10.
The Chargers's victory lifted them to 9-3 while Cincinnati's defeat dropped them down to 5-7. Allowing an average of points per game, Cincinnati hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming contest.
