L.A. Chargers vs. Denver: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

How to watch Chargers vs. Broncos football game

Who's Playing

Los Angeles Chargers (home) vs. Denver Broncos (away)

Current records: L.A. Chargers 7-2; Denver 3-6

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Chargers is heading back home. They will square off against Denver at 4:05 p.m. on Sunday. The Chargers are coming into the matchup hot, having won six in a row.

The Chargers were successful in their last outing against Oakland, and they didn't afford Oakland any payback this time around. The Chargers walked away with a 20-6 win over Oakland. Melvin Gordon, who picked up 93 yards on the ground on 18 carries and caught 5 passes for 72 yards, was a major factor in the Chargers's success. If you haven't heard Gordon's name lately, then you haven't been paying much attention: he has loomed large in their past eight games.

Two weeks ago, Denver were close but not close enough as they fell 17-19 to Houston. The contest was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Denver had been the slight favorite coming in.

The Chargers's victory lifted them to 7-2 while Denver's defeat dropped them down to 3-6. Denver's offensive line will need to gear up for a tough test against a the Chargers defensive front that amassed four sacks against Oakland last Sunday, so we'll see if they are up to the task.

How To Watch

  • When: Sunday at 4:05 PM ET
  • Where: StubHub Center, California
  • TV: CBS
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Chargers are a big 7 point favorite against the Broncos.

This season, L.A. Chargers are 5-4-0 against the spread. As for Denver, they are 3-5-1 against the spread

Series History

Denver have won 4 out of their last 6 games against L.A. Chargers.

  • 2017 - Los Angeles Chargers 21 vs. Denver Broncos 0
  • 2017 - Denver Broncos 24 vs. Los Angeles Chargers 21
  • 2016 - Denver Broncos 27 vs. Los Angeles Chargers 19
  • 2016 - Los Angeles Chargers 21 vs. Denver Broncos 13
  • 2015 - Denver Broncos 27 vs. Los Angeles Chargers 20
  • 2015 - Los Angeles Chargers 3 vs. Denver Broncos 17
