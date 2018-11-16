L.A. Chargers vs. Denver: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Los Angeles Chargers (home) vs. Denver Broncos (away)

Current records: L.A. Chargers 7-2; Denver 3-6

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Chargers is heading back home. They will square off against Denver at 4:05 p.m. on Sunday. The Chargers are coming into the matchup hot, having won six in a row.

The Chargers were successful in their last outing against Oakland, and they didn't afford Oakland any payback this time around. The Chargers walked away with a 20-6 win over Oakland. Melvin Gordon, who picked up 93 yards on the ground on 18 carries and caught 5 passes for 72 yards, was a major factor in the Chargers's success. If you haven't heard Gordon's name lately, then you haven't been paying much attention: he has loomed large in their past eight games.

Two weeks ago, Denver were close but not close enough as they fell 17-19 to Houston. The contest was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Denver had been the slight favorite coming in.

The Chargers's victory lifted them to 7-2 while Denver's defeat dropped them down to 3-6. Denver's offensive line will need to gear up for a tough test against a the Chargers defensive front that amassed four sacks against Oakland last Sunday, so we'll see if they are up to the task.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:05 PM ET

Sunday at 4:05 PM ET Where: StubHub Center, California

StubHub Center, California TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Chargers are a big 7 point favorite against the Broncos.

This season, L.A. Chargers are 5-4-0 against the spread. As for Denver, they are 3-5-1 against the spread

Series History

Denver have won 4 out of their last 6 games against L.A. Chargers.