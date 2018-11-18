L.A. Chargers vs. Denver: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Los Angeles Chargers (home) vs. Denver Broncos (away)

Current records: L.A. Chargers 7-2; Denver 3-6

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Chargers is heading back home. They will square off against Denver at 4:05 p.m. on Sunday. The Chargers is currently enjoying a six-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.

The Chargers won their last match against Oakland, and it was the same story this time around. The Chargers took their game against Oakland last Sunday 20-6. Among those leading the charge for the Chargers was Melvin Gordon, who picked up 93 yards on the ground on 18 carries and caught 5 passes for 72 yards. Gordon has been a consistent playmaker for the Chargers as this was the eighth good game in a row from him.

Two weeks ago, Denver were close but not close enough as they fell 17-19 to Houston. The match was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Denver had been the slight favorite coming in.

The Chargers's win lifted them to 7-2 while Denver's loss dropped them down to 3-6. We'll see if the Chargers's success rolls on or if Denver are able to steal their positive momentum.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:05 PM ET

Sunday at 4:05 PM ET Where: StubHub Center, California

StubHub Center, California TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $100.46

Prediction

The Chargers are a big 7 point favorite against the Broncos.

This season, L.A. Chargers are 5-4-0 against the spread. As for Denver, they are 3-5-1 against the spread

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7 point spread, and stayed right there.

Series History

Denver have won 4 out of their last 6 games against L.A. Chargers.