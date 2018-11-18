L.A. Chargers vs. Denver: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Chargers vs. Broncos football game
Who's Playing
Los Angeles Chargers (home) vs. Denver Broncos (away)
Current records: L.A. Chargers 7-2; Denver 3-6
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Chargers is heading back home. They will square off against Denver at 4:05 p.m. on Sunday. The Chargers is currently enjoying a six-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.
The Chargers won their last match against Oakland, and it was the same story this time around. The Chargers took their game against Oakland last Sunday 20-6. Among those leading the charge for the Chargers was Melvin Gordon, who picked up 93 yards on the ground on 18 carries and caught 5 passes for 72 yards. Gordon has been a consistent playmaker for the Chargers as this was the eighth good game in a row from him.
Two weeks ago, Denver were close but not close enough as they fell 17-19 to Houston. The match was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Denver had been the slight favorite coming in.
The Chargers's win lifted them to 7-2 while Denver's loss dropped them down to 3-6. We'll see if the Chargers's success rolls on or if Denver are able to steal their positive momentum.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: StubHub Center, California
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $100.46
Prediction
The Chargers are a big 7 point favorite against the Broncos.
This season, L.A. Chargers are 5-4-0 against the spread. As for Denver, they are 3-5-1 against the spread
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7 point spread, and stayed right there.
Series History
Denver have won 4 out of their last 6 games against L.A. Chargers.
- 2017 - Los Angeles Chargers 21 vs. Denver Broncos 0
- 2017 - Denver Broncos 24 vs. Los Angeles Chargers 21
- 2016 - Denver Broncos 27 vs. Los Angeles Chargers 19
- 2016 - Los Angeles Chargers 21 vs. Denver Broncos 13
- 2015 - Denver Broncos 27 vs. Los Angeles Chargers 20
- 2015 - Los Angeles Chargers 3 vs. Denver Broncos 17
