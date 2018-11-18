L.A. Chargers vs. Denver updates: Live NFL game scores, results for Sunday
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Chargers vs. Broncos football game
Halftime Recap
The Chargers are flexing their muscles against Denver, showing why they were favored to win all along. At halftime neither squad has the game in the bag, but the Chargers lead 13-7. They have been led by Keenan Allen, who has so far caught 5 passes for 52 yards and 1 touchdown.
The Chargers are on a streak of six consecutive wins and are hoping to make it seven. We'll see if they can protect their lead and keep up this hot streak.
Game Preview
After two games on the road, the Chargers is heading back home. They will square off against Denver at 5:05 p.m. on Sunday. The Chargers are coming into the matchup hot, having won six in a row.
The Chargers were successful in their last outing against Oakland, and they didn't afford Oakland any payback this time around. The Chargers walked away with a 20-6 win over Oakland. Melvin Gordon, who picked up 93 yards on the ground on 18 carries and caught 5 passes for 72 yards, was a major factor in the Chargers's success. If you haven't heard Gordon's name lately, then you haven't been paying much attention: he has loomed large in their past eight games.
Two weeks ago, Denver were close but not close enough as they fell 17-19 to Houston. The contest was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Denver had been the slight favorite coming in.
The Chargers's victory lifted them to 7-2 while Denver's defeat dropped them down to 3-6. Denver's offensive line will need to gear up for a tough test against a the Chargers defensive front that amassed four sacks against Oakland last Sunday, so we'll see if they are up to the task.
