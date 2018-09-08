L.A. Chargers vs. Kansas City Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game

Kansas City were on the positive side of .500 last season and will now be looking to kick off an even more successful year. On Sunday, they take on the L.A. Chargers at 4:05 PM. Kansas City will be looking to walk away with the same result they got against the L.A. Chargers last time they played.

Kansas City didn't have too much trouble with the L.A. Chargers in that game, as they won 30-13. No one put up better numbers for Kansas City than Alex Smith, who brought his A game into the match. He passed for 231 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Fortunately for the L.A. Chargers, Smith is no longer on the squad. That might be why Kansas City are underdogs in this one.