L.A. Chargers vs. Oakland: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NFL start time
How to watch Chargers vs. Raiders football game
Who's Playing
Los Angeles Chargers (home) vs. Oakland Raiders (away)
Current records: L.A. Chargers 2-2; Oakland 1-3
What to Know
On Sunday Oakland takes on the Chargers at 4:05 p.m. The two teams each escaped (but just barely !) with wins against their previous opponents.
It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Oakland ultimately got the result it was hoping for last Sunday. They skirted past Cleveland 45-42. Derek Carr was the offensive standout of the match for Oakland, as he passed for 437 yards and 4 touchdowns.
As for the Chargers, the Chargers had a rough outing against the Rams two weeks ago, but a little bit of home cooking seems to have fixed things right up. The Chargers narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past San Francisco 29-27. The overall outcome was to be expected, but San Francisco made it more of a game than the oddsmakers had predicted.
Their wins bumped the Chargers to 2-2 and Oakland to 1-3. In the Chargers victory, Melvin Gordon picked up 104 yards on the ground and snatched 1 receiving TD and Philip Rivers passed for 250 yards and 3 touchdowns. We'll see if Oakland have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: StubHub Center, California
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Chargers are a solid 4.5 point favorite against the Raiders.
This season, L.A. Chargers are 1-3-0 against the spread. As for Oakland, they are 1-2-1 against the spread
Series History
Oakland has won 4 out of their last 6 games against L.A. Chargers.
- 2017 - Los Angeles Chargers 30 vs. Oakland Raiders 10
- 2017 - Oakland Raiders 16 vs. Los Angeles Chargers 17
- 2016 - Los Angeles Chargers 16 vs. Oakland Raiders 19
- 2016 - Oakland Raiders 34 vs. Los Angeles Chargers 31
- 2015 - Oakland Raiders 23 vs. Los Angeles Chargers 20
- 2015 - Los Angeles Chargers 29 vs. Oakland Raiders 37
Watch This Game Live
