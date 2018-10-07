L.A. Chargers vs. Oakland: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Chargers vs. Raiders football game
On Sunday Oakland takes on the Chargers at 4:05 p.m. The two teams each escaped (but just barely !) with wins against their previous opponents.
It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Oakland ultimately got the result it was hoping for last Sunday. They skirted past Cleveland 45-42. Derek Carr was the offensive standout of the match for Oakland, as he passed for 437 yards and 4 touchdowns.
As for the Chargers, the Chargers had a rough outing against the Rams two weeks ago, but a little bit of home cooking seems to have fixed things right up. The Chargers narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past San Francisco 29-27. The overall outcome was to be expected, but San Francisco made it more of a game than the oddsmakers had predicted.
Their wins bumped the Chargers to 2-2 and Oakland to 1-3. In the Chargers victory, Melvin Gordon picked up 104 yards on the ground and snatched 1 receiving TD and Philip Rivers passed for 250 yards and 3 touchdowns. We'll see if Oakland have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Odell throws TD to Barkley, redeems goof
The receiver just went out there and took care of things himself when it came to throwing the...
-
Rams vs. Seahawks odds, top picks, bets
Josh Nagel has his finger on the pulse of the Rams and Seahawks
-
Updates: Beckham throws TD to Barkley
All of the best highlights from Week 5 are right here
-
OBJ not sure if Eli Manning is the issue
According to a report, Beckham apologized to the team for his comments
-
NFL DFS: Best SNF DraftKings lineup
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal DraftKings and FanDuel...
-
Panthers Eric Reid takes knee in protest
Reid, signed late last month, takes a knee during the anthem to protest social injustice