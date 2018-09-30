L.A. Chargers vs. San Francisco updates: Live NFL game scores, results for Sunday

The Chargers will look to defend their home turf on Sunday against San Francisco at 4:25 p.m. The match looks promising for the Chargers, who are favored by a full 10.5 points.

The Chargers came up short against the Rams last Sunday, falling 35-23. The loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Philip Rivers, who passed for 226 yards and 2 touchdowns, and Mike Williams, who caught passes for 81 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Meanwhile, San Francisco came up short against Kansas City, falling 38-27.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.