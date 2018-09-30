L.A. Chargers vs. San Francisco updates: Live NFL game scores, results for Sunday
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Chargers vs. 49ers football game
The Chargers will look to defend their home turf on Sunday against San Francisco at 4:25 p.m. The match looks promising for the Chargers, who are favored by a full 10.5 points.
The Chargers came up short against the Rams last Sunday, falling 35-23. The loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Philip Rivers, who passed for 226 yards and 2 touchdowns, and Mike Williams, who caught passes for 81 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Meanwhile, San Francisco came up short against Kansas City, falling 38-27.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
