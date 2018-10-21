L.A. Chargers vs. Tennessee: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

How to watch Chargers vs. Titans football game

Who's Playing

Los Angeles Chargers (home) vs. Tennessee Titans (away)

Current records: L.A. Chargers 4-2-1; Tennessee 3-3-1

What to Know

On Sunday the Chargers will take on Tennessee at 9:30 a.m. If the matchup is anything like the 35-43 finish from the last time they met, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

Everything went the Chargers' way against Cleveland last Sunday as they made off with a 38-14 victory. Melvin Gordon, who rushed for 132 yards and 3 touchdowns, was a major factor in the Chargers's success.

Meanwhile, Tennessee suffered a grim 0-21 defeat to Baltimore. Tennessee were down by 0-21 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

The Chargers's win lifted them to 4-2-1 while Tennessee's loss dropped them down to 3-3-1. Tennessee's offensive line will need to gear up for a tough test against a the Chargers defensive front that amassed five sacks against Cleveland, so we'll see if they are up to the task.

How To Watch

  • When: Sunday at 9:30 AM ET
  • Where: Wembley Stadium, 
  • TV: CBS
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Ticket Cost: $46.80

Prediction

The Chargers are a solid 6.5 point favorite against the Titans.

This season, L.A. Chargers are 3-3-0 against the spread. As for Tennessee, they are 3-3-0 against the spread

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5 point spread, and stayed right there.

Series History

L.A. Chargers won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.

  • 2016 - Los Angeles Chargers 43 vs. Tennessee Titans 35

Top Projected Fantasy Players

  • Austin Ekeler: 14.81 points
  • Corey Davis: 9.8 points
  • Keenan Allen: 9.21 points

Weather

The current forecast: clear, with a temperature of 63 degrees.

