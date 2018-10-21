L.A. Chargers vs. Tennessee Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Chargers vs. Titans football game
On Sunday the Chargers take on Tennessee at 9:30 a.m. If the contest is anything like the 43-35 finish from the last time they met, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
The Chargers might be getting used to good results now that the squad have three wins in a row. They were the clear victor by a 38-14 margin over Cleveland. Among those leading the charge for the Chargers was Melvin Gordon, who rushed for 132 yards and 3 touchdowns. That makes it six straight good games in a row from Gordon.
Meanwhile, Tennessee suffered a grim 0-21 defeat to Baltimore last Sunday. Tennessee were down by 0-21 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.
The Chargers's victory lifted them to 4-2 while Tennessee's defeat dropped them down to 3-3. Tennessee's offensive line will need to gear up for a tough test against a the Chargers defensive front that amassed five sacks against Cleveland, so we'll see if they are up to the task.
