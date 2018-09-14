L.A. Rams vs. Arizona Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for the Rams. On Sunday they take on Arizona at 4:05 p.m. The Rams will be hoping to build upon the 32-16 win they picked up against Arizona the last time they played.

The Rams had to travel to play their first game of the season, and the final result was worth the trip. They had enough points to win and then some against Oakland last Monday, taking their contest 33-13. Todd Gurley and Jared Goff were among the main playmakers for the Rams as the former picked up 108 yards on the ground and snatched 1 receiving TD and the latter passed for 233 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Arizona couldn't capitalize on their home-field advantage in their season opener. They took a hard 24-6 fall against Washington. Arizona were down by 21-0 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

The Rams's win lifted them to 1-0 while Arizona's loss dropped them down to 0-1. The Rams caused 3 turnovers against Oakland, so Arizona will need to take especially good care of the ball.